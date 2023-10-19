Haryana: Directorate of School Education Declares Holiday In Schools On October 21 Due To HSSC Exam

Directorate of School Education Declares Holiday In Schools across Haryana | Representative Image

Government and private schools across Haryana will remain closed on October 21 due to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Group D exam which is scheduled to be held on Saturday, announced the Directorate of School Education (DSE). The directorate also said that if required schools can arrange classes on any other gazetted or public holiday.

The district education officers while directing said, "It is hereby intimated that the government has decided that all the government and private schools to declare 21st October, 2023 as non-working day on account of written examination of CET Group D posts and staff not deputed for exam duty shall not be allowed to enter the premises keeping in view the sensitivity of the exam."

The written examination for Haryana Staff Service Commission Central Eligibility Test (HSSC CET) Group-D posts will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 21 and October 22 in two shifts in in pen and paper mode.

According to the schedule, the morning shift will be held from 10 AM to 11.45 PM and evening shift will be held from 3 PM to 4.45 PM.

In a post on X, DPR Haryana tweets, "There will be holiday in all the schools of Haryana on Saturday due to Group D examination of Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The Directorate of School Education has issued instructions in this regard."

