Haryana DElEd July 2024 Exam; Check Test Schedule, Admit Card And More!

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is all set to conduct the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) July 2024 exams. The exam is scheduled for July 30, 2024. The candidates can download the admit cards for this exam from the BSEH's official website at bseh.org.in. This holds true for both first- and second-year exams, as well as those taken by new and returning candidates. To download the admit card, candidates can visit the BSEH website, find the admit card link on the homepage and enter their login credentials. Their respective admit card will appear on the screen. The examination will be held from July 30 until August 22, 2024.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter the required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory to have a valid admit card to enter the exam centre. Those without it will not be allowed to take the exam. The exams start on July 30, 2024, and admit cards have been available since July 22, 2024.

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

Important Details

Exam Start Dates: July 30, 2024 to August 22, 2024.

Admit Cards Available From: July 22, 2024

Candidates should confirm that the information on their photo ID or Aadhar card is current and inquire about their admission card from their school. Exams for practicals will be held at DIETs and other locations. The practical assessment marks must be submitted online by the institutions between August 23 and August 31, 2024; late submissions will result in a fee. If you have any questions, call 01664-254300 or send an email to dledexam2017@gmail.com.



Two days prior to the exam, candidates with impairments should submit the required paperwork and obtain permission for a scribe. The scribe ought to be younger and only have completed senior secondary school. Visit the BSEH website for further information, and be sure to carefully follow all directions.