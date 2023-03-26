Haryana Board 2023: Re-examination dates for Class 10, 12 exams released

Representative Image | File Photo

Haryana Board of School Education has announced that the re-examination of subjects cancelled at examination centers where exams were cancelled will be conducted on March 29 and 31, 2023.

This decision to cancel the exams and then reconduct is taken because of breach of sanctity of examination in Secondary and Senior Secondary (Educational/Open School) examination February/March-2023, Dr V.P. Yadav and Secretary Mr. Krishna Kumar, H.P.S. informed the media on Saturday.

According to the official announcement, the re-examination of the subjects cancelled in the secondary (academic/open school) exam will be held on March 29 (Hindi, Drawing, Physical Education, Sanskrit, Urdu, Music (R.U.), English and Mathematics ) and on March 31, the science subject examinations will be conducted.

The re-exam for Chemistry, Public Administration, IT and ITES, Physics, Economics, Political Science, English, Sociology, Sanskrit, Mathematics and Geography of Class 12 will also be conducted on March 31.

As per the data released by BSEH, 4518 candidates will appear in the secondary re-examination and about 2612 candidates will appear in the senior secondary examination.

The exams will be conducted from 12:30 pm to 03:30 pm.