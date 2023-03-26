CRPF Constable recruitment 2023 begins tomorrow for 9212 posts, Apply online at crpf.gov.in

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will begin the online registration for the post of Constable (Technical & Tradesmen (Male/Female) from March 27,2023.
The CRPF Recruitment notification was released on March 15 and the registration link will be activated on March 27, 2023.
Vacancies available for CRPF recruitment 2023
As per the official notification, 9,212 (Male-9105 & Female-107) vacancies to be filled through Constable (Technical/Tradesmen) Recruitment 2023.
Eligible candidates will have to apply online on official website, crpf.gov.in.
The link which will be activated March 27 onwards and the last date for receipt of online applications is April 25, 2023.
Educational eligibility criteria
Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board or university recognized by the Central or State govt.
The candidate should also possess heavy transport vehicle driving license and pass the driving test at time of recruitment for Constable (Driver).
Important Dates
Date of Submission of online applications 27/03/2023
Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment 25/04/2023
Release of Admit Card for Computer Based Test 20/06/2023 to 25/06/2023
Schedule of Computer Based Test (Tentative) 01/07/2023 to 13/07/2023
Recruitment Process
Computer Based Test
Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Trade Test
Document Verification
Detailed Medical Examination (DME)
Review Medical Examination (RME)
Application Fee:
Examination Fees @ Rs 100/- for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC only.
Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Ex-servicemen and Female candidates of all categories are exempted.
Steps to apply Online for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023
Eligible candidates should go to the official website at crpf.gov.in
On the homepage, scroll down and click on the recruitment tab
In the next step, they will have to fill in required details
They should upload required documents and submit form
Take its printout for future reference
For detailed notification of the recruitment click here
