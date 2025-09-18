 Haryana: 3 Arrested For Duping Man Of ₹15 Lakh Over MBBS Admission For His Daughter
Haryana: 3 Arrested For Duping Man Of ₹15 Lakh Over MBBS Admission For His Daughter

Faridabad police arrested three, including two women, for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 15 lakh by promising an MBBS seat for his daughter at ESIC Medical College. The accused provided fake documents and ID cards. The scam was uncovered when the daughter’s name didn’t appear in the official admission list, leading to an FIR and their judicial custody.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:33 PM IST
Haryana: 3 Arrested For Duping Man Of ₹15 Lakh Over MBBS Admission For His Daughter

Faridabad: Two women were among the three individuals arrested for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 15 lakh under the pretence of securing MBBS admission for his daughter, police said on Wednesday.

About The Case

According to the police, Jitender, a Sector 55 resident, whose daughter's NEET results had been declared in June 2024, filed a police complaint stating that he received a call from his daughter's classmate, Shubham Tiwari. Shubham claimed to know a woman named Sangeeta (name changed) and her husband, Manoj Sharma, who could assist in securing an MBBS seat for Jitender's daughter at ESIC Medical College in Faridabad.

Shubham introduced Jitender to Sangeeta, who informed him that her husband, Manoj, was in contact with Krishan Kumar and another woman, Yogita (names changed), who could facilitate the admission. Yogita demanded Rs 15 lakh for the process. Enticed by the promise of admission, Jitender paid Rs 15 lakh to Sangeeta and Krishan. They later provided him with a fake admission list featuring his daughter's name, along with a counterfeit ID card displaying a false roll number and a letter indicating that classes would start in January 2025, the complaint read.

The complaint further claimed that when the actual college admission process commenced, Jitender discovered that his daughter's name was not on any official list. Following this, he approached the police.

In response to the complaint, an FIR was filed at the Sector 58 police station. During the investigation, the police arrested the three suspects: Krishan Kumar (30), a resident of Sector 21 B, Faridabad, along with the two women in question, police said.

"The complainant handed over Rs 13.10 lakh to Sangeeta in cash and transferred Rs 90,000 into the account of the accused, Krishan Kumar, who prepared all the fake documents. We have recovered Rs 15,000 from Kumar's possession. All the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody", a spokesperson for the Faridabad police noted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

