Guwahati Schools Return To Regular Hours Starting October 1 Amid Weather Change

Guwahati: In Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, which includes the city of Guwahati, schools will go back to their regular hours starting Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The school timings were changed keeping in mind the rising temperature in the area. This time change is happening because the weather has become cooler after some rain fell in the area.

On September 20, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) made a decision to change the school timings. Due to a very hot heatwave, schools were told to start classes earlier in the morning. The new hours were set from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm. This was done to help students avoid being in school during the time of the day when the area likely receives the highest temperature.

Now, since the temperature has dropped because of the rain, the DEEO has decided to cancel that earlier order. This means that schools will return to their normal schedule.

Before this, the DEEO had also said that all types of schools in Kamrup (M) would stay open. This included government schools, provincialized schools (which are schools that are supported by the government but run independently), and private schools. This decision reversed an earlier order made on September 23, 2024, which had temporarily affected school operations.

The schools reopened on September 25, 2024, after the holiday was revoked.

"...it is hereby instructed that all Govt./ Provincialised/ Private school under Kamrup Metro district shall follow their regular normal school timing w.e.f 1st October 2024," said the latest order.

The decision was made with the state's improved weather in mind.



The initial decision to close the schools was made from September 24 to September 27, 2024, due to the extreme heat and rising temperatures. Following complaints from school administrators revealing numerous cases of health issues among students, including fainting and dehydration, the DEEO gave student safety top priority.

(With Inputs From PTI)