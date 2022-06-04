Gurugram school principal allegedly threatened by Bishnoi gang

Lawrence Bishnoi | Facebook

Gurugram : A school principal in Gurugram allegedly received threats in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Friday evening, the police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi, a known gangster, is currently lodged in Tihar jail. The gangster is being investigated by the police in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala.

Jaipal Singh, the complainant, a resident of Jai Hind Ki Dhani in the Farukhnagar area of Gurugram, is the Director of Guru Dronacharya School in Bhangraula village. He told the police that he got a threat call from an unknown number on Friday evening. The person on the call identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"The unknown caller threatened me, saying that he will abduct me on Monday and when I asked him what the matter was, the person on call said he will tell me the reason on Monday, and disconnected the phone. Then the phone number went unreachable," Singh told the police.

Soon after the call, the school principal reported the matter to the Farrukhnagar police.

"A case has been registered in this regard. As per the details provided, we are probing the matter. The police have started further investigation by registering a case under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," station house officer (SHO) of Farrukhnagar police station said.

