Dead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala did his graduation in this course before moving to Canada

Sidhu Moosewala | Photo: PTI

Famous Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead, creating shockwaves across the country.

The rapper, who had recently joined the Congress prior to the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, has a degree in electrical engineering.

The So High hitmaker studied at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana, Punjab, and graduated from the college in 2016, after which he moved to Brampton in Canada

In the early years of his career, Moose Wala performed at Dav College’s Tarang fest in Chandigarh which turned out to be a huge success.