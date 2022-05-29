e-Paper Get App

Dead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala did his graduation in this course before moving to Canada

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Sidhu Moosewala | Photo: PTI

Famous Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala has been shot dead, creating shockwaves across the country.

The rapper, who had recently joined the Congress prior to the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, has a degree in electrical engineering.

The So High hitmaker studied at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Ludhiana, Punjab, and graduated from the college in 2016, after which he moved to Brampton in Canada

In the early years of his career, Moose Wala performed at Dav College’s Tarang fest in Chandigarh which turned out to be a huge success.

Read Also
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead: Vijender Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma react
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationDead Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala did his graduation in this course before moving to Canada

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope urges people to wear masks after cases of Omicron sub-variants found in...

Maharashtra: Rajesh Tope urges people to wear masks after cases of Omicron sub-variants found in...

Rajya Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal to contest from Maharashtra, Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka;...

Rajya Sabha elections: Piyush Goyal to contest from Maharashtra, Nirmala Sitharaman from Karnataka;...

Tata IPL 2022 final: RR win toss, elect to bat against GT

Tata IPL 2022 final: RR win toss, elect to bat against GT

Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Know about popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader who publicised gun...

Sidhu Moosewala murdered: Know about popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader who publicised gun...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report violations by remaining anonymous

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Now Mumbaikars can report violations by remaining anonymous