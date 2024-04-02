Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Extends Registration Deadline

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University | Twitter @GGSIPUIndia

The registration deadline for admission to courses for the 2024–2025 academic year has been extended by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Candidates who meet the requirements can register for desired undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral programmes by visiting the institute's official website. Online applications must be submitted by April 10, 2024, at the latest.



Following the last day to submit an online application, which will be announced by the university on its website, the rectification window will start. It is asked of all interested parties to frequently check the university website for updates.

Before completing the application forms, candidates are urged to carefully review the requirements listed on the GGSIPU website for admission to a variety of UG, PG, and PhD programmes.

How to apply?

To register, visit the Candidate Activity Board. To register for IPU 2024, click

To fill out the online registration form, click "New Candidate Registration."

Complete the necessary fields to generate a user ID and password. The candidate will be able to log in immediately on future attempts using the generated user ID and password.

Application form To finish the application form, log in using the pre-created User ID and password.

Enter personal information, select the city of the exam (if applicable), and include information about your educational background.