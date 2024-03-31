CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in | Unsplash

The deadline for registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024 has been extended once again to April 5, giving applicants additional time to submit their applications. Individuals who are interested and have not yet completed their registration can proceed to do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Initially scheduled to end on March 26, the deadline was first extended to March 31 and now to April 5 in response to requests from applicants and stakeholders.

The CUET UG 2024 examination will take place from May 15 to May 31 in a hybrid format at different exam centers nationwide. This exam will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, and Urdu.

Applicants are required to pay an application fee based on their category. Students in the general category must pay ₹ 400 per subject or ₹ 1,000 for up to three subjects. OBC-NCL/EWS students are expected to pay ₹ 375 per subject or ₹ 900 for up to three subjects. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories must pay ₹ 350 per subject or ₹ 800 for up to three subjects.

The announcement for the CUET UG 2024 outcome is set to be made on June 30th. In order to view the result, candidates will be required to provide their registration number and date of birth.