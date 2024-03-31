 CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in

Initially scheduled to end on March 26, the deadline was first extended to March 31 and now to April 5 in response to requests from applicants and stakeholders.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, March 31, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in | Unsplash

The deadline for registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) 2024 has been extended once again to April 5, giving applicants additional time to submit their applications. Individuals who are interested and have not yet completed their registration can proceed to do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

Initially scheduled to end on March 26, the deadline was first extended to March 31 and now to April 5 in response to requests from applicants and stakeholders.

The CUET UG 2024 examination will take place from May 15 to May 31 in a hybrid format at different exam centers nationwide. This exam will be offered in 13 languages, including English, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese, Kannada, Odia, and Urdu.

Read Also
UGC Chairman: Successful Conclusion Of Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) With Over 462,000...
article-image

Applicants are required to pay an application fee based on their category. Students in the general category must pay ₹ 400 per subject or ₹ 1,000 for up to three subjects. OBC-NCL/EWS students are expected to pay ₹ 375 per subject or ₹ 900 for up to three subjects. Candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/third gender categories must pay ₹ 350 per subject or ₹ 800 for up to three subjects.

The announcement for the CUET UG 2024 outcome is set to be made on June 30th. In order to view the result, candidates will be required to provide their registration number and date of birth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka PUC 1 Exam Results Declared, Supplementary Exam Dates Announced!

Karnataka PUC 1 Exam Results Declared, Supplementary Exam Dates Announced!

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Urges Indian Students In America To Prioritize Safety

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Urges Indian Students In America To Prioritize Safety

Odisha Government Implements Morning Classes In Schools Due To Hot Weather

Odisha Government Implements Morning Classes In Schools Due To Hot Weather

CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in

CUET UG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Again To April 5; Apply At exams.nta.ac.in

AP SET 2024 Exam Date Announced, Check Important Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern & Selection Process

AP SET 2024 Exam Date Announced, Check Important Dates, Admit Card, Exam Pattern & Selection Process