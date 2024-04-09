Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University Extends Registration Date To April 15

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University | Twitter @GGSIPUIndia

The Common Entrance Test registration deadline has been extended by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Applicants can complete the IPU CET 2024 application form by going to ipu.ac.in, the IP University's official website. The IPU CET 2024 application form must be completed by April 15th.

Important dates



The counselling process at IP University is set to begin in early June and end on July 31 for a variety of undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programmes. The upcoming school year will begin on August 1.



The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) results will also be taken into account by the university when accepting applications this year. Admission to Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes is not determined by the results of the IPU CET 2024 exam. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scores are the only criteria used for admission to these programmes.

The majority of IPU courses have entrance requirements for admission. Before submitting an application, candidates should review the eligibility requirements specific to each course.

Application Fees



Only online submissions of the fee via Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, UPI, etc. are accepted. In addition to the examination fee, the candidate is responsible for paying the processing fees and any applicable GST to the relevant bank or payment gateway integrator. There will be no refund for the application registration fee.

How to apply?

1) Go to official website.

2) A Candidate Activity Board will open.

3) To register for the online registration form, click IPU Registration 2024 New Candidate Registration.

4) The candidate must create a User ID and Password and provide the necessary information when completing the Online Registration Form.



5) By using the pre-created User ID and Password, the candidates can log in.



6) Fill out the application and attach the necessary files.

The deadline for completing the IPU CET 2024 application form was originally set by the university at March 31. The university did, however, later extend this deadline until April 10.