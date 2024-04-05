AP POLYCET: Registration Date Extended Till April 10, Apply Now at polycetap.nic.in | Photo credit: Pixabay

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET 2024) registration deadline has been moved to April 10, 2024. Applicants can register at polycetap.nic.in to take the exam.

The deadline for candidates to register for AP POLYCET 2024 was set for April 5, 2024, according to the prior schedule.

On April 27, from 11 AM to 1 PM, there will be a single, two-hour session for the AP POLYCET 2024 exam. The announcement of the outcome is scheduled for May 13.

Application fees

Applicants belonging to OC and BC category must pay a fees of Rs 400 while registering, while the fees for SC/ST candidates is Rs 100.

How to apply?



1) Go to polycetap.nic.in, the official website of AP POLYCET.



2) Locate the registration link for AP POLYCET 2024 on the main page.



3) Provide the necessary details to access your account.



4) Once the information is completed, pay the application cost.



5) Check your information and supporting materials before submitting the application.



6) Download the file, then store a physical copy for later use.



Candidates wishing to be admitted to diploma-level programmes offered by government-run, assisted, private, unaided, and second-shift polytechnics housed in already-existing private, unaided engineering colleges must take the AP POLYCET 2024 test.