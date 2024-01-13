GUJCET 2024 Registration Closing Soon: Key Dates, Fees, & Application Process

Representative Image/Unsplash

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced that the registration window for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2024 will be closing soon. Aspiring candidates have until January 16 to submit their applications through the official portal, gujcet.gseb.org.

Important Dates:

GUJCET 2024 registration deadline: January 16, 2024.

Examination date: Sunday, March 31, 2024 (rescheduled from April 2 due to the CBSE Class 12 board examination).

Application Fee:

The application fee for GUJCET 2024 is ₹350.

Payment can be made online through SBIePay using credit cards, debit cards, or net banking.

How to Apply:

Visit the official examination website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Open the new candidate registration page.

Fill out the registration form and submit it.

Log in with the provided credentials and complete the application form.

Submit the application along with the required documents and the application fee.

Once completed, take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Exam Rescheduling:

Originally scheduled for April 2, the GUJCET 2024 examination date has been changed to Sunday, March 31, 2024. This adjustment is due to the concurrent CBSE Class 12 board examination.

GSEB has issued a notice stating, “As the CBSE board exam is held on the said date, GUJCET - 2024 exam will be held on Sunday, 31/03/2024, instead of 02/04/2024. This should be noted by school principals/guardians, students, and all concerned.”

Result Declaration:

The results of GUJCET 2024 will be declared alongside the GSEB HSC Science exam results. Further details regarding result announcements will be provided later by the board.

As the deadline approaches, aspiring candidates are urged to complete their registrations promptly to ensure their participation in the GUJCET 2024 examination.