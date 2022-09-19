Gujarat: Teachers allegedly force students to do domestic work

Senior officials scolded the students, which sent them into depression and the Morbi government hospital doctor was consulted for their treatment. | IANS

Morbi: Seventeen girl students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya fled from school on Sunday as they complained of two teachers forcing them to do their domestic work. The school, which is run by the Central government, aims to promote the right to education for girls in rural areas.



Confirming the development, Halvad Merupar school campus head teacher and warden Amruta Solanki told the local media, "We have received complaints from class VIII students that two teachers are calling them to their homes to do domestic work, even to take care of their children. If they don't obey, they are punished and harassed, so they ran away."



She added that 50 girls from neighbouring villages were studying in the school, of which 17 students had run away. Senior officials scolded them, which sent them into depression and the Morbi government hospital doctor was consulted for their treatment.



The headteacher has taken up the matter with the education department. Morbi District Primary Education Officer Bharat Vidja did not respond to calls from IANS even after several attempts.