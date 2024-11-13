Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2024: Provisional Merit List; Check Important Documents

NEET PG Counselling 2024 | Representative image

The Admission Committee for Professional Postgraduate Medical Education Courses has released the provisional merit list for Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2024.

How to check?

-Go to the Gujarat NEET counselling official website.

-Select the window for PG counselling.

-Select the link to the merit list per category.

-The PDF merit list will appear.

-Get the merit list to refer to later.

The notification states that students must email legible scanned copies of their supporting documentation to medadmgujarat2018@gmail.com with their name and user ID before November 14, 2024, at 1 PM, if they have any questions or concerns about the Gujarat NEET PG provisional merit list.

Required documents:

Read Also NEET PG 2024: Revised Seat Matrix Fails To Satisfy Aspirants Amid Round 1 Counselling Concerns

Marksheets: MBBS and BDS marksheets for all years, as well as 12th marksheet if you completed MBBS or BDS outside of Gujarat

Certificates: Internship completion certificate, NEET PG 2024 result, and provisional or permanent registration certificate from the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council

Proof of identity: Valid photo ID, such as a PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport, or Aadhar card

Proof of citizenship: School leaving certificate, transfer certificate, passport, or birth certificate

Caste certificate: Issued by Gujarat State Authorities for SEBC, ST, and SC categories

Non-creamy layer certificate: For SEBC category

EWS certificate: If applicable, issued by Gujarat State Authorities and dated on or after April 1, 2021

Disability certificate: If applicable

Passport copy: For foreign nationals, OCI, or PIOs

Domicile certificate: For candidates who completed MBBS or BDS outside of Gujarat and whose birthplace is also outside of Gujarat

The authorities have also informed students who have filed for admission under the PwD category but do not meet the requirements for the disability listed by the Medical Board. For these students, the Dean of B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad at PwD must appear before the Medical Appeal Board in 2024–2025 to have their disability certificate verified.