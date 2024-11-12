NEET PG 2024: Revised Seat Matrix Fails To Satisfy Aspirants Amid Round 1 Counselling Concerns

NEET PG 2024 | NBEMS

Mumbai: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently released a revised NEET PG seat matrix, addressing widespread concerns about the initial listing's "inadequacy."

However, despite the update, numerous approved seats remain absent from the matrix, sparking frustration among candidates and experts as Round 1 (R-1) of the all-India counselling process looms.

As reported by this newspaper on Monday, candidates and experts had expressed frustration at the reduced number of affordable All India Quota (AIQ) seats in Government Medical Colleges (GMC), and the increased number of costly seats in Deemed Medical Colleges.

Talking to the FPJ, experts had opined that the seat matrix would be revised as it was overly “inadequate”. While the seat matrix was revised by the MCC on Monday to increase the total number of PG medical courses seats, many seats which were previously approved by the National Medical Council (NMC) are still missing from the revised seat matrix.

“Many seats that had previously received approval are still missing from the listing. Candidates worry that these seats may only appear in later rounds, casting doubt on the reliability of R-1. With the option for a ‘free exit' in this round, many aspirants are likely to view it as a ‘mock round’, waiting for potential updates in future rounds before finalising their choices,” said Brijesh Sutaria, a Mumbai-based medical education activist.

The lack of precision in the MCC’s seat matrix publication has become a recurring point of contention. Candidates and their advisors argue that a platform should be available for aspirants to raise concerns before the seat matrix is released, enabling a more transparent and accurate process.

“However, the central bodies overseeing the exams and counselling have been unwilling to adapt, leading to avoidable oversights and errors that ultimately impact candidates’ futures,” Sutaria added.

Earlier, confusion was also created when MCC hastily released its brochure on November 6, only to revise it soon after. Candidates pointed out that the updated brochure did not contain new information and merely reiterated last year’s rules. Then, the seat matrix, which was originally scheduled to be released on November 8, was released after a day's delay on November 9.

At that point, experts had raised concerns of discrepancies in it. “Given the discrepancies in the seat matrix, a revision is highly likely, just as we saw with the brochure, which was corrected within six hours of its release,” an expert had told this newspaper.

“The ongoing inconsistencies have underscored the need for the MCC to engage more actively with stakeholders to ensure that all approved seats are accounted for and that the counselling process is as efficient and effective as possible. As things stand, the revised seat matrix has only deepened the concerns surrounding the current NEET PG admissions,” a candidate said talking about the revised seat matrix.