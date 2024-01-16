Gujarat High Court Criticizes GPSC For Requiring Woman To Travel 300 km For Job Interview Days After Delivery

Gujarat High Court |

In a searing indictment of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), the Gujarat High Court has criticized the commission for its "absolute gender insensitivity" in refusing to accommodate a woman candidate's plea to reschedule her job interview following childbirth. The court, presided over by Justice Nikhil Kariel, deemed it necessary to intervene in response to the candidate's petition and issued a notice to GPSC.

Court decries lack of consideration for new mothers

The court further directed GPSC to withhold the result declaration for the interview concerning the post of assistant manager (finance and accounts) Class II, for which the petitioner had applied. The order, dated January 9, emphasized the "absolute gender insensitivity" displayed by the respondents towards the natural process of childbirth.

The petitioner, who had successfully cleared the written exam for the advertised position in 2020, received notification of the interview dates on January 1 or 2, 2024, on December 18, 2023. Upon promptly notifying GPSC of her pregnancy and impending due date in early January, she requested either a postponement of the interview or an alternative solution, citing the impracticality of traveling almost 300 km to Gandhinagar in the advanced stages of pregnancy.

GPSC's inflexibility draws court's ire

Despite the petitioner giving birth on December 31, 2023, and informing GPSC of her situation, the commission responded by insisting that she be present for the interview on January 2, denying any further extensions.

The court criticized GPSC for not considering a reasonable solution, such as postponing the interview or exploring alternatives like an online interview, if permissible under the rules. The court underscored that the selection process was not proceeding at an accelerated pace, emphasizing the need for sensitivity to the challenges faced by the candidate.

