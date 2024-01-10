GPSC Civil Service Mains Exam 2024: Detailed Schedule Released

Pixabay

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has officially announced the examination dates for the Gujarat Civil/Administrative Service mains exam for the year 2024. As per the recent notification, the mains exam is slated to commence from February 19, 2024, and will continue until February 24, 2024.

Key Dates to Remember:

Preliminary Exam Result Declaration: April 18, 2023

Preliminary Exam Date: January 08, 2023

Mains Exam Dates: February 19 to 24, 2024

The Commission had previously released the results of the GPSC Civil/Administrative Services prelims exam on April 18, 2023, which took place on January 08, 2023. Candidates who successfully cleared the prelims are advised to check the detailed mains schedule available on the official GPSC website.

Steps to Download the Mains Exam Schedule:

Navigate to the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Locate and click on the section titled 'Gujarat Administrative Service, Class – 1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class – 1 & Class -2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 General Administrative Department.'

A downloadable PDF containing the detailed schedule will be available on the homepage.

Proceed to download and save the schedule for future reference.

Examination Timings and Subjects:

Dates & Time: February 19-24, 2024, from 03:00 pm to 06:00 pm.

Gujarati Papers: February 19-20, 2024.

Essay Paper: February 21, 2024.

General Studies Papers: February 22-24, 2024.

Candidates are urged to adhere to the examination schedule and prepare accordingly. For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly visit the official GPSC website.