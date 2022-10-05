e-Paper Get App
Gujarat: Governor Acharya Devvrat to be invited to become Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi founded- Gujarat Vidyapith

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Mahatma Gandhi founded- Gujarat Vidyapith |
Ahmedabad: On Tuesday, the Gujarat Vidyapith, which founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920, said its governing council has decided to invite state Governor Acharya Devvrat to take over as the 12th Chancellor of the varsity. During the meeting held in the evening that went on for several hours, the governing council decided to accept the resignation of sitting Chancellor Ela Bhatt, a Gandhian, social activist, and founder of Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA) -- an organisation that works for low-income, independently employed female workers.

"The governing council of the Gujarat Vidyapith met on October 4. After detailed discussion, it was decided to accept the resignation tendered by Chancellor Ela Bhatt and respect her feelings," said the Ahmedabad-based university in a statement. It further said Ms Bhatt will remain in the post till October 19.

PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation of Central University of Gujarat's permanent campus during state...
article-image

"It was also decided with a majority vote to invite Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to take over as the 12th Chancellor of the Gujarat Vidyapith. A Gujarat Vidyapith delegation will go to invite the Governor," said the statement. Ms Bhatt, 89, recently resigned from the post of Chancellor citing her advanced age and requested the trustees to look for a replacement. The Ramon Magsaysay award winner was chosen to lead the Gandhian institute in March 2015 after the resignation of then-Chancellor Narayan Desai.

The Gujarat Vidyapith was founded by Mahatma Gandhi on October 18, 1920, and he served as its life-long Chancellor. After him, stalwarts like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and Morarji Desai took over as Chancellors of the 102-year-old university. Acharya Devvrat took over as Gujarat Governor in June 2019. Before that, he served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

