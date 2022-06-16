PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation of Central University of Gujarat's permanent campus during state visit

PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Ahmedabad : During his June 18 event in the city, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Gujarat's Central University, which will be built on a 100-acre plot of land in Kundhela village near Vadodara, according to the state government. The property has been provided by the Gujarat government, and the Centre has set out Rs 743 crore for the development of the Vadodara campus of the Gujarat Kendriya Vishwavidyalaya (Central University of Gujarat), which has been operating from a temporary campus in Gandhinagar since 2009.

This will be PM Modi's second visit to his home state in eight days, with elections scheduled for December. On June 10, he paid a visit to the state. "During the Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan event to be held at Leprosy ground in Vadodara city on June 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of this new university complex near Kundhela in Dabhoi taluka of Vadodara district," the state government said in a release. On the same day, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for the new Bharatiya Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, which will replace the National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI).

At present, a total of 54 central universities are providing education in the country across 15 states. Students from all over the country get admission in the central universities, and the proportion of students from Gujarat is estimated to be around 20 per cent, the release said. During the programme, Modi will also inaugurate and e-launch various projects worth over Rs 21,000 crore, and dedicate 1.41 lakh houses to the beneficiaries from the urban and rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. PM Modi will also unveil 18 Railways projects during his June 18 visit to the state and address a rally in Vadodara city. He will also launch the state's nutritional programme for pregnant women in tribal districts, state education minister Jitu Vaghani said earlier this week.