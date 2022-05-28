Gujarat Board HSC, SSC result 2022 soon, know how to download at gseb.org |

GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results 2022 are likely to be released soon by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB). The GSHSEB, on the other hand, is yet to make an official declaration about the date and time of the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th-grade results. Gujarat HSC and SSC results 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams will be available on the official websites gseb.org and gsebeservice.com after they have been announced. Candidates must input their seat number and roll number to access the Gujarat Board result 2022. Register to receive the latest updates on the GSEB HSC, SSC result 2022, including the date, time, and direct link.

The SSC and HSC exams for the Gujarat Board began on March 28. . On May 12, the GSHSEB released the GSEB HSC Science results 2022.

Here's how to download:



1) Go to the official website- gseb.org

2) Select the link that reads, ‘GSEB HSC result 2022 or GSEB SSC result 2022’

3) Enter your seat number and submit.

4) Download it for future reference.

