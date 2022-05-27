Assam HSLC results to be out soon on resultsassam.nic.in

Assam: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam(SEBA) official has stated that the HSLC evaluation process is near completion. According to media reports, the board has not decided any result date so far but tentatively, the results will be released by the 1st week of June. The Assam Board will first announce HSLC result 2022 date and time after which the provisional marksheets will be accessible to students.

Looking at previous trends, SEBA usually releases the Assam HSLC Results in about two months after the examination. In 2019, the HSLC Class 10 exams ended on 6th March 2019. The results were released on 17th May 2019 - about 70 days after the end of the examination.

To check and download the Assam class 10th results 2022

students must visit the official website - sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Click on the link - Assam HSLC result 2022 on the homepage The link will redirect students to a loogin window Students should enter their details to check the HSLC Assam result The digital mark sheet will appear on the screen, download and print. It must be noted that the original mark sheets of Assam HSLC result 2022 can be obtained from respective schools only.

