Assam schools unaffected by floods can proceed with class 11 exams: AHSEC

Assam: The AHSEC board has released the procedures to follow while conducting the 1st year HS Exam 2022 that were initially disrupted by Assam Floods. The notice directs the institutions that are unaffected by the floods to hold the examination for Class 11 of Assam Board Students as per the schedule.

The notification can be found by logging onto the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in.

A notice has been released that addresses school administrators and principals of AHSEC Institutions that are situated in the areas affected by the flood. The directive explains the process that has to be followed to conduct the Assam HS 1st Year Exam 2022. Moreover, the Council has directed all institutions where Flood Relief Camps have been established to make alternative arrangements to conduct the exam and inform the Council accordingly. Additionally, the notice states that if any institution or school is unable to hold the AHSEC HS 1st Year Exam in 2022, they must submit a report explaining the reasons for the same to AHSEC.

Due to the Assam floods, the HS 1st Year Exam scheduled for 20th, 21st and 22nd May was delayed. AHSEC's notice also says the revised dates and times for the postponed AHSEC 1st Year HS Exam 2022 will be posted on the official website in due course.

