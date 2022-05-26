First high schools opened in Assam tea estates since independence

Representational image | Photo credit: Suprabhat Ganguly / Facebook

Assam: Six Adarsha Vidyalayas (Model School) in different tea estates of Assam's Sonitpur district for the first time since the independence of India by Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

The CM said, "14,594 students have so far enrolled in the newly started Adarsha Vidyalayas across 96 tea garden areas in Assam,” while asserting "access to education" as the government's priority.

Sarma inaugurated Adarsha Vidyalayas in Naharani Tea Estate, Phulbari and Thakurbari Tea Estates in Sonitpur. It was a part of state government's decision to set up 119 model schools in the state's tea garden areas. According to Sarma, 96 such Model Schools have already been established in the tea gardens.

The schools are to be named after renowned personalities from different socio-cultural backgrounds, such as Swahid Mangri Orang, Loknayak Omeo Kumar Das and Swahid Hemlal Kalindi.

“These schools will give a huge boost to education and ensure a holistic development of the Tea community," said the CM.

"Starting as high schools, Adarsha Vidyalayas will offer HS courses next year. While eight teachers have been appointed in each school, around 15,000 students have been enrolled. From next year, these Adarsha Vidyalayas will impart Mathematics and Science lessons in English, while Social Science and Assamese will be taught in Assamese. This will enable the students to learn in their mother language and also help them explore the world," he said in a tweet.

The CM asked the guardians/parents belonging to the tea garden to send their wards for their bright future, whilst promising the assistance of Rs 1 lakh to these schools for providing free textbooks, uniforms, mid-day meal, etc to the children.

