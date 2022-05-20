Students boat their way to school, floods in Assam continue

Students in Bishnupur area of Assam boat their way to the No.1 Bishnupur LP School which falls under the Jonai sub-division in Dhemaji district. They have resorted to using boats to reach school due to the current flood situation in Assam.

“There're 29 students in our school. The students are facing many difficulties due to floods,” says the school teacher.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), on Thursday, informed that more than 7,16,000 people have been affected due to the first wave of the flood. A total of 1,17,046 people are affected by the floods across 29 districts.

This video shows students being rowed away in a canoe from the building with books and school bags.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 01:56 PM IST