Gujarat Board GSEB Releases Supplementary Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12 | Freepik Image

The schedule for the 2024 supplementary examinations for Classes 10 and 12 has been made public by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE). Exam dates for the SSC and HSC additional examinations can be found on the official website, gseb.org, by candidates.

Through the supplementary exams, absent students and those classified as "needs improvement" on the Gujarat Class 10 and 12 mark sheet 2024 will be able to raise their scores in one or up to three subjects.

According to the announcement, the dates of the GSEB SSC additional examinations 2024 are set for June 24–July 4, while the Gujarat Board HSC supplemental exams 2024 for the science stream are set for June 24–July 3. Exams for the general and vocational streams of the GSEB Class 12 will be held till July 6 and July 3, respectively.

GSEB HSC Result 2024

Up to 3,78,268 students registered for the GSEB HSC general stream, and 3,47,738 of them passed. 91,625 out of the 1,11,132 students who appeared in the GSEB HSC science course passed. In science group A, the pass percentage is 90.11 percent; in group B, it is 78.34 percent; and in the combined group A and B, it is 68.42 percent.

GSEB SSC Result 2024

577556 regular students out of 699598 were eligible for a secondary school certificate. In the SSLC exam, 23247 GSEB Class 10 pupils received an A1 mark. The lowest pass rate for basic maths is 83.4%, while the highest pass rate for standard maths is 99.45%.