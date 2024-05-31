CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exam Dates OUT; Who Are Eligible? | Credits: Pexels

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam dates for 2024. Class 10 supplementary exams in 2024 will begin on July 15, while Class 12 supplementary examinations will take place on the same day. The CBSE 10th supplementary exam date sheet will be made available later at cbse.gov.in.

The board has requested the schools to submit the list of candidates for the Class 10 and 12 supplementary exams.

How to submit names?



Schools will be required to use the Pariksha Sangam portal to submit the LOC. In an official announcement, CBSE stated that "only those students whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations, 2024."

Eligibility Criteria

In order to be placed in the "compartment" category, students who took the board test in 2024 as ordinary students were asked by the board to get in touch with their original school. Additionally, even if they are unable to get in touch with the students, schools are expected to notify their pupils about the exams and list all of the names of the students who fall into this group in the LOC.



Additionally, students can submit their names if they would want to improve in one subject from Class 12 and two subjects from Class 10. Furthermore, candidates who failed the tests in their first and second chances will be considered as private candidates for the third and final opportunity, which will be in the form of additional exams in 2024. These students can apply straight through the cbse.gov.in official website.