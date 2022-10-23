Gujarat: Activists call for derecognition of uni as students report sexual assault

Photo: Representative Image

Rajkot: Following reports of sexual assault on a student at Marwadi University's Rajkot campus, National Students Union of India (NSUI) state president- Narendra Sinh Solanki, has demanded the institution's de-recognition in a letter to the Gujarat governor.

The activist alleged that the victim was a university student being subjected to sodomy by fellow hostel residents. He went on to state that the case was not an isolated one and that the particular university campus had been in the news for the wrong reasons prior to this.

A few months ago the campus saw reports of a student jumping to death from the hostel building after being harassed by college faculties, stated Solanki. A video clip of university students engaging in an intimate relationship also made rounds on social media as per the activist.

"If strict action against the university management is not taken, such incidents would keep repeating themselves and the society would keep losing precious youths," says Solanki.

On October 20, Thursday, a 19-year-old student filed a complaint with the Kuvadva police station, alleging that five students sodomized him several times over the previous month. Police have apprehended three students so far. Those arrested appeared in court and were placed on one-day police remand.

The Rajkot police collected 15 pieces of evidence in connection with the complaint on Saturday, including a brush, sanitizer, honey, and rope from the accused's room which were used while sodomizing the victim, as per reports.

The victim's hair, which had been reportedly cut by the accused, was discovered in the room. According to police sources, the department is also looking into whether any other students were victims of the accused.