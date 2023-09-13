 Gujarat: 12-Year Old Student And Youth in Early Twenties Die Of Cardiac Arrest
The 12-year-old boy studying in the primary school died at his home. As per the reports, the young boy, Dushyant was a student of Class 6. He was found unconscious in the courtyard of his house at around 5:30 AM.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: 12-Year Old Student And Youth in Early Twenties Died Of Cardiac Arrest | File photo

A 12 year-old school boy from Gujarat's Dwarka and a 23-year-old youth from Rajkot died of cardiac arrest on Monday. The 12-year-old boy studying in the primary school died at his home. As per the reports, the young boy, Dushyant was a student of Class 6. He was found unconscious in the courtyard of his house at around 5:30 AM.

Dushyant's father Ghanshyam told media, "When my mother woke up, she was surprised to see him (Dushyant) lying in the courtyard. On checking, we found that he was not breathing. We took him to a doctor but he was dead by then."

In Rajkot, the 23-year-old Nimit Sadrani was going for an interview, while he collapsed standing at the Shastrinagar-Ajmera road after suffering a stinging chest pain, said the reports. Following which public around gathered and called an ambulance, then he was moved to a private hospital. However, doctors declared him dead, citing massive cardiac arrest. The 23-year old deceased was hunting for a job for many months, according to the reports.

Nimit was the elder of two brothers and they lived in Anandnagar Colony on Kothariya Road. While searching for a job, he was also learning the cloth business at his uncle's shop.

Rajkot Police said, "We have registered a case of accidental death. His father was too traumatized to give any details. He got an interview call from a bank but he died before reaching."

