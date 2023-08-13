Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On Spot

Twitter

In a shocking incident, a mechanic died of a heart attack while repairing a car at a Hyundai showroom in Hyderabad’s Autonagar on Sunday.

The purported video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video posted on X, the mechanic can be seen collapsing all of a sudden while working. People present nearby rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The mechanic has been identified as Jangareddy.

The incident highlights the alarming rise of stress-induced heart attacks among individuals who have high-pressure jobs. Jangareddy's unfortunate death serves as a reminder of the potential health risks associated with such demanding occupations.

Medical experts have emphasised the importance of managing stress effectively to prevent such tragic outcomes. The incident serves as a wake-up call for both individuals and industries to prioritize employee well-being and implement strategies to reduce stress in the workplace.

