 Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On Spot

Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On Spot

The incident highlights the alarming rise of stress-induced heart attacks among individuals who have high-pressure jobs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 13, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

In a shocking incident, a mechanic died of a heart attack while repairing a car at a Hyundai showroom in Hyderabad’s Autonagar on Sunday. 

The purported video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video posted on X, the mechanic can be seen collapsing all of a sudden while working. People present nearby rushed him to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. 

Watch the video here:

The mechanic has been identified as Jangareddy.

The incident highlights the alarming rise of stress-induced heart attacks among individuals who have high-pressure jobs. Jangareddy's unfortunate death serves as a reminder of the potential health risks associated with such demanding occupations. 

Medical experts have emphasised the importance of managing stress effectively to prevent such tragic outcomes. The incident serves as a wake-up call for both individuals and industries to prioritize employee well-being and implement strategies to reduce stress in the workplace.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen Shares Health Update After Heart Attack: 'Have Been Eating Well & Healing Beautifully'...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Who Asked Her To Catch Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss?': RJD Leader Sarika Paswan Slams Smriti Irani...

‘Who Asked Her To Catch Rahul Gandhi's Flying Kiss?': RJD Leader Sarika Paswan Slams Smriti Irani...

Kota: Rising Student Suicides Paint Worrisome Picture In 'Coaching City,' Experts Weigh In

Kota: Rising Student Suicides Paint Worrisome Picture In 'Coaching City,' Experts Weigh In

Shri Rajput Karni Sena's Bhanwar Singh Saladiya Shot In Udaipur, Accused Taken Into Custody

Shri Rajput Karni Sena's Bhanwar Singh Saladiya Shot In Udaipur, Accused Taken Into Custody

Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On...

Caught On Cam: Hyderabad Mechanic Suffers Heart Attack While Reparing Car At Service Centre, Dies On...

Twitter Users Express Fear Of Losing Blue Tick As PM Modi Appeals To Change DP For Har Ghar Tiranga...

Twitter Users Express Fear Of Losing Blue Tick As PM Modi Appeals To Change DP For Har Ghar Tiranga...