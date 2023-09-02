 Thane News: Former City Mayor Ganesh Salvi's Brother Shoots Wife, Later Dies In Kalwa
The deceased was the elder brother of former Thane mayor Ganesh Salvi.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 02, 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Thane: Dilip Salvi, brother of political leader Ganesh Salvi used his personal weapon to shoot his wife and later reportedly died due to a heart attack on Friday. The shocking incident took place near National Hotel in Manisha Nagar of Kalwa. Dilip was a builder by profession and the elder brother of former Thane mayor Ganesh Salvi.

Dilip, first shot his wife Pramila at his residence and later suffered a heart attack. The couple had an argument which further escalated to such an extent that Dilip took such an extreme step.

Police Rushed To The Spot

Thane's Additional Police Commissioner Mahesh Patil, Deputy Commissioner Ganesh Gawde and Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat rushed to the spot as soon as they got the information about the shooting incident. The police took both the bodies into custody and sent them to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for post-mortem.

The exact reason of Dilip's death is unknown and will be ascertained after medical procedures, said police.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

