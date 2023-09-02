Thane: 182 Employees Receive Appointment Letters Under National Health Mission |

Thane: On Friday, September 1, The Thane Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Manuj Jindal distributed appointment letters to 182 employees in 18 cadres of staff nurse, technician( Lab, Dialysis, Blood Storage Unit, City Scan Technician, Cold Chain Technician), counsellor, Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram (RKSK) and National Child Health Program Medical Officer under National Health Mission at Health department.

Appointment Letters Distributed In Presence Of Civic Officials

The Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Manuj Jindal congratulated and guided the appointed employees. District health officer Dr.Gangadhar Parge, additional district health officer Dr. Swati Patil, assistant district health officer Bharat Masal, all other departmental officers and employees were present.

