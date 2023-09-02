Maharashtra Government Approves Name Digha Gaon For New Railway Station Between Airoli & Thane | Representational image

Due to MLA Ganesh Naik's relentless pursuit, the state government has approved the name Digha Gaon Railway Station for the newly constructed railway station between Thane and Airoli.

According to the March 2023 notification, the railway administration had named the station as Dighe Railway Station but lakhs of residents of the Digha area in which the station is built demanded that the station be named as Digha Gaon Railway Station.

In 2012, the then MP Dr Sanjiv Naik had demanded two railway stations namely Khairane- Bonkode and Digha. For the last six months, former MP Sanjiv Naik followed this issue with the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Earlier MLA Ganesh Naik and Sanjeev Naik had given several demand letters to centre and state governments. Also, they personally met concerned ministers and requested them to name the station Digha gaon railway station. The efforts brought results as on 31st August 2023, the state government approved the Digha gaon railway station name.

The letter regarding this has been sent by the motor transport department of the state government to the central motor vehicles department which is the final authority.