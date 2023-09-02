Navi Mumbai: Entrance Of Govardhani Mata Temple In Belapur Inaugurated

Inauguration ceremony of the grand entrance of Govardhani Mata Temple in Belapur gaon was held on the main road of Govardhani Mata Temple | Amit Srivastava/FPJ

Inauguration ceremony of the grand entrance of Govardhani Mata Temple in Belapur gaon was held on the main road of Govardhani Mata Temple, situated within walking distance of Kille Gaon village, right in front of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters.

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre praised the grand entrance of Govardhani Mata Temple in Belapur gaon which is a centre of worship for the villagers. She expressed her deep reverence and appreciation for the beautifully crafted deity idols that adorn the entrance. The captivating idols of various deities add to the grandeur of this sacred place.

The newly constructed entrance, situated on the main route leading to the Govardhani Mata Temple, stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage of Navi Mumbai. It illuminates the historical significance of the temple, which has stood the test of time for over 300 years, honouring the ancient legacy of Chimaji Appa. It will serve as a beacon of devotion for countless devotees.

On the occasion, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar was also present and took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The municipal commissioner Narvekar said, "This entrance will not only serve as a gateway to the temple but also as a source of inspiration for devotees. Its presence will ensure that regular darshan of the deities is facilitated, and the Govardhani Mata Temple remains an enduring symbol of spiritual reverence."

