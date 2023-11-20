GSET 2023: Admit Card Out; Check Here For Further Details | Representative pic

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.

Applicants can download their admit cards by entering essential login details such as Order Number or Eazypay Transaction ID on the official website.

The GSET 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and paper II will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

How to download

Go to the official website

Click on the GSET 2023 hall ticket link

Enter your login details and submit

Download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

What is mentioned on the admit card?

Candidate’s Name

Candidate's Roll Number

Signature of the Candidate

GSET Examination Date 2023

Examination Time

Reporting Time

Venue of the GSET Exam 2023

Category

Gender of the appearing Candidate

Other Important Instruction like do and don’ts of GSET Exam 2023

It is advised to thoroughly check all this information on the admit card.

