GSET 2023: Admit Card Out; Check Here For Further Details

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara has released the admit card for the Gujarat State Eligibility Test or GSET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at gujaratset.ac.in.
Applicants can download their admit cards by entering essential login details such as Order Number or Eazypay Transaction ID on the official website.
The GSET 2023 examination will be conducted on November 26 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The duration of the examination will be three hours. Paper 1 will be held from 9:30 am to 10:30 am and paper II will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.
How to download
Go to the official website
Click on the GSET 2023 hall ticket link
Enter your login details and submit
Download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
What is mentioned on the admit card?
Candidate’s Name
Candidate's Roll Number
Signature of the Candidate
GSET Examination Date 2023
Examination Time
Reporting Time
Venue of the GSET Exam 2023
Category
Gender of the appearing Candidate
Other Important Instruction like do and don’ts of GSET Exam 2023
It is advised to thoroughly check all this information on the admit card.
