AILET 2024 Admit Cards Released At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) is set to release the admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 today, November 20. The examination, a gateway for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLM, and PhD programs at NLU Delhi, is scheduled for December 10. With registrations closing on November 15, candidates can now gear up to download their admit cards.

Key Details:

AILET 2024 Admit Card Availability: The admit cards will be accessible for download on the official examination website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Entrance Test Overview: AILET is a national-level entrance test conducted by NLU Delhi for admission to various law programs.

Alternative Exam for Other NLUs: For those aspiring to join undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 other National Law Universities (NLUs), the Consortium of National Law Universities organizes the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

How to Download AILET Admit Card 2023:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their AILET 2024 admit cards:

1. Visit the official website of NLU Delhi at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

2. Look for the AILET 2024 admit card download link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit the details and download the admit card.

Exam Centers Across India:

AILET 2024 will be conducted in various cities across the country, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more. However, the institute has clarified that exam centres will not be established in cities with fewer than 100 candidates. In such cases, candidates will be allocated cities and centres based on their second or third preferences.

As the admit cards are set to be released today, candidates are advised to promptly download and print their hall tickets, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free entrance examination process.

