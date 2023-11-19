AILET 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Steps To Download Here

The date of the AILET 2024 Exam is set for December 10, 2023 | Representational Image

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 admit card will be released by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi tomorrow, November 20, 2023. The AILET 2024 admit card can be downloaded by exam participants via the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The name of the candidate, birthdate, exam date, exam time, exam center, and other information will all be included on the AILET admit card 2024.

An important modification has been made to the AILET Exam Pattern 2024 by NLU Delhi. The exam will run for 120 minutes in accordance with the updated AILET 2024 Pattern. The AILET exam was conducted ninety minutes earlier.

The date of the AILET 2024 Exam is set for December 10, 2023. Only applicants who have successfully finished the AILET 2024 application process will receive admit cards. The most crucial piece of paperwork to bring to the AILET exam in 2024 is the admit card.

Steps to Download AILET Admit Card 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website of NLU Delhi - http://www.nludelhi.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the AILET Admissions button.

Step 3: Click on the 'Already Registered? Login' button.

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to the login window where one need to enter application number and password.

Step 4: Click on Login button.

Step 5: View, download, save and print the AILET admit card.

About AILET

Currently, AILET takes place in December once a year. AILET was only ever administered once a year by the exam authority, National Law University, Delhi, with the exception of 2022, when it was administered twice, first in June and then in December. The exam authority did, however, also announce that this was a one-time change and that the exam would now only be held once a year starting in AILET 2024. Every year, in December, AILET is held to wrap up early admissions for the following year.

