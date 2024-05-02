GSEB HSC Result 2024: Gujarat Board Expected To Announce Class 12 Science Results Tomorrow, Read For More | Representative Image

As per reports, it is expected that the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GSEB HSC (Class 12th) Science results any time soon.

It is likely that GSEB will release the notice today and release the results on Friday, i.e. May 3. Soon after the announcement, the GSEB will activate the results link on its official website, gseb.org.

Going by trends, the GSEB will announce the Class 12 stream-wise results in a press conference. During the press conference, the GSEB will reveal the topper's name, pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other significant details.

The GSEB HSC Science results are announced with Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) results as the scorecards are used for GUJCET Counselling.

Websites to check GSEB HSC result 2024 results

gseb.org

indiaresults.com

results.shiksha

examresults.net

Documents required to check the results

Students can check their results by entering their login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

How to check your GSEB HSC results?

Go to the official website of GSEB: gseb.org

Click on HSC Science result link that is activated on the homepage

A new window will open. Enter your roll number and DOB

Click on submit

GSEB Class 12th result will appear on your screen

Download the scorecard and take a print for future reference

How to check your GSEB Class 12th result via SMS

Open the SMS app on your phone.

Type GJ12S (space) RollNumber

Send the message to 58888111

The result will be displayed on your screen

Save it for your future reference

What are the minimum marks required?

Students need to secure at least 33% marks to qualify for the Gujarat Board HSC exam 2024.

The GSEB conducted the Class 12 examination between March 11 to March 26.

Over 4 lakhs 77 thousand students had enrolled for intermediate examination.

Last year, the GSEB HSC result was declared on May 2.

The girls' pass percentage was 80.39%, and for boys, it was 67.03%.