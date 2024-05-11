GSEB Gujarat Class 10 Result: Check Medium-Wise Pass Percentage, Overall Pass Percentage And More | Representative Image

The results for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) for the class 10 exams 2024, have officially been released today, i.e., May 11.

Candidates will now be able to check their results from the official website at gseb.org.

The Gujarat Class 10 exams were held from March 11 to March 22, 2024.

Medium-wise pass percentage

The medium wise pass percentage in the GSEB Class 10 result are as follows:

For Gujarati medium, the pass percentage is 81.17%.

For Hindi medium, the pass percentage is 75.90%.

For Marathi medium, the pass percentage is 77.99%.

For English medium, the pass percentage is 92.52%.

For Urdu medium, the pass percentage is 81%.

For Sindhi medium, the pass percentage is 88%.

For Oriya medium, the pass percentage is 92.41%.

Additional statistics:

Total number of registrations for the GSEB Class 10 exam is 7,06,370.

Total number of candidates who appeared for the exam is 6,99,598.

Total number of candidates who passed is 5,77,576.



The overall passing percentage for this year is 82.56 per cent. The passing percentage in girls is 86.69 per cent while the passing percentage in boys is 79.12 per cent.

Additional Details

According to multiple media reports, the GSEB class 10 topper list 2024 will not be declared by the board. However, there is no confirmation from the board about this. This year, more than 70,000 students registered for the said exam. Out of these, more than 57,000 students managed to clear it.

It is suggested for the candidates to keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.