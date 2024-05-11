 GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam: Check Expected Date, Fee, Steps To Apply Here
GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam: Check Expected Date, Fee, Steps To Apply Here

Students who are unsatisfied with their results or have failed to score passing marks in one or two subjects can apply for the GSEB class 10 re-evaluation or supplementary exams. For it, they must fill out their application form within the stipulated time.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
GSEB Class 10 Supplementary Exam: Check Expected Date, Fee, Rechecking Process Here | Representative image

The results for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) for the class 10 exams 2024, have officially been released today, i.e., May 11.

The GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam and Re-evaluation Form window will be opening soon. The board officials are expected to announce the details shortly.

Students who are unsatisfied with their results or have failed to score passing marks in one or two subjects can apply for the GSEB class 10 re-evaluation or supplementary exams. For it, they must fill out their application form within the stipulated time. If failed to do so, they will have to pay a late fee in addition to the application fees or they might be ineligible to give the exams.

Important Dates


GSEB Class 10 Supplementary applications will tentatively begin in the fourth week of May.

GSEB Class 10 supplementary exam schedule will be tentatively out in June.

Students can apply for re-evaluation on gseb.org

Re-evaluation Fee

Students will also be required to pay an additional application fee for each subject answer sheet that they wanted to get reexamined.

The re-evaluation fee for 1 subject is Rs. 100.

The re-evaluation fee for all subjects is Rs. 500.

How to apply for Gujarat Board class 10 supplementary exam?

Students who failed to score qualifying marks in one or two subjects can still save their academic year by applying for the GSEB Compartment or GSEB Supplementary exams 2024.

The application form for these exams needs to be submitted by the respective schools along with application fees.

Failing students must contact their school authorities and coordinate with them regarding the submission of the compartment exam application form within the specified time.

The school will provide students with further instructions.

