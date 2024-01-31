 Greenlawns High School And Rotaract Club Collaborate To Promote Menstrual Hygiene And Education In Underprivileged Communities
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
In a bid to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene among both women and young girls from the underprivileged section of the society, the interact club of Greenlawns High School, Warden Road collaborated with the Rotaract Club of the Bombay Hanging Garden. This initiative was part of the Project Baking Story Phase 3.

The women were provided with a menstrual kit and were also given a brief talk on menstrual hygiene.

Additionally, educational books were also distributed to the crowd so that they can foster their love for reading. This will help in increasing their appetite for learning as well.

The school in a statement said that they hope to make a world a better place to live in through their own small way.

Why is it important to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene?

Menstruation-related social taboos in India restrict the lives of girls and women. These taboos include prohibitions on cooking, eating, going to religious sites, attending social gatherings, and sleeping arrangements during menstruation days.

Women who work in informal jobs (such as domestic work, construction work, etc.) sometimes lack access to restrooms, safe disposal sites for inexpensive hygiene items, and clean water for bathing. They frequently lack the privacy needed to switch menstrual products.

