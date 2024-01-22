Mumbai: Lilavatibai Podar School Postpones Grade 10 Exams, Declares Public Holiday On January 22nd

Representative Image

Lilavatibai Podar School in Santa Cruz decided to postpone the Grade 10 prelim exam that were originally scheduled for Monday, January 22, 2024.

This decision to observe a holiday was made in response to the public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government for the Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya, resulting in schools across Maharashtra remaining close.

The school issued a notice later on Sunday evening, stating that they would observe a holiday on Monday, January 22, and decided that the prelim exam would be rescheduled.

The notice read, "The Physics and Economics Prelim Paper Grade 10 will be conducted on Tuesday 23rd January 2024."

An official from the school confirmed the decision to postpone the exams, confirming that the school indeed observed a holiday on Monday.