GPAT 2024: Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test On June 8; Check Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern, And More!

GPAT 2024 | Freepik Image

GPAT 2024: The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is all set to be conducted on June 8, 2024. The candidates who have successfully registered are eligible to appear for the same.

The admit cards have been made available to the eligible candidates on the official website. The GPAT 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based test format. The candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam.

GPAT 2024 Paper Pattern

The GPAT 2024 question paper consists of 125 multiple-choice Choice Questions (MCQs), with each question having 4 response options. Candidates are required to select the correct/most appropriate answer out of the 4 response options given with each question. The exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes).

Marks Distribution | Official Information Bulletin

GPAT 2024 Marking Scheme

The medium in which the exam will be conducted is English. In this exam, the candidate will receive negative marks for incorrect answers. There will be a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. For every correct response, the candidate will receive 4 marks for an answer, and 1 mark will be deducted if the answer is incorrect. No marks will be awarded for attempted questions.

The paper for GAPT will be divided into multiple time-bound sections. Questions of the next section will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section.

For example, if there are five time-bound sections (Sections A, B, C, D, & E) in the question paper, each section will have 25 questions and 36 minutes of time allotted for the section. Candidates would be restricted from proceeding to the next section only after the completion of the allotted time of the previous section, and candidates would not be allowed to review the questions/modify the responses of a section after the completion of the allotted time of that section.

Important Dates | Official Information Bulletin

Reporting Time For Gpat 2024

Candidates should report at the 'Reporting Counter' of the exam centre according to the time mentioned in their respective admit cards. “To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report,” the office information bulletin reads.

“The reporting counter will close 30 minutes prior to the test start time. This will allow time for security checks, identity verification and checking in for examination. Candidates reporting late or beyond the prescribed time shall not be allowed to appear in the exam under any circumstances. NBEMS shall not be responsible for any delayed arrival of the candidate in reaching the centre due to any reason,” it adds.

About GPAT Exam

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a nationwide admission exam for master's programs in pharmacy. This test facilitates institutions in selecting suitable pharmacy graduates for admission into the Masters (M.Pharma) Program. The GPAT is a three-hour computer-based, online test. A few scholarships and other financial assistance in the field of Pharmacy are also given on the basis of GPAT Scores.

The GPAT Score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI)-approved or affiliated University Department constituents, affiliated colleges, and institutions.