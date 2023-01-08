Govt school teacher sacked in UP over fake documents

Mira Bhayandar: Fake cop dupes tailor, replaces gold with milk packets | Representative pic

Deoria: A teacher who had been working in a government-run school for the past 18 years in a village here for using forged documents to secure his appointment, officials said on Sunday.

Basic Education Officer of Deoria Harishchandra Nath said Jitendra Kumar Mishra, posted as an assistant teacher at a school in Akathiya village, has been sacked.

During the investigation, he said the accused teacher had used the documents of a person with the same name, who was posted at a primary school in Siddharthnagar district.

Nath said a police complaint has been lodged against the accused teacher at Gauri Bazar police station by the block education officer and the salary paid to Mishra will be recovered from him.

He said the accused teacher used to withdraw a monthly salary of Rs 70,000.