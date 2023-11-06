 Govt Medical College Haldwani Expels 10 Students For Ragging Incidents
In March, the college administration expelled three students from a hostel for six months and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them for ragging.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Govt Medical College Haldwani | Wikipedia

The administration of the Government Medical College Haldwani has expelled 10 students from a hostel and barred them from attending classes for a week for allegedly being involved in an incident of ragging, officials said on Sunday.

They said the action was taken following information about junior students allegedly being ragged at the second-year MBBS hostel. A fine of Rs 25,000 has also been imposed on each of them, Principal Dr Arun Joshi said.

After a guard informed the administration about the incident of ragging, the disciplinary committee held a meeting, which was followed by another convened by the anti-ragging committee, Dr Joshi said.

He said that a report on the conduct of the students has been sought from the hostel warden and only after considering all the circumstances, the accused students will be given the admit cards for examinations.

Incidents of ragging have previously also come to light at the medical college. In March, the college administration expelled three students from a hostel for six months and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them for ragging.

