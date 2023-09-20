Video: Students Protest Over Ragging Incident In Dehradun College After Authorities Suspend Victim

Video: Students Protest Over Ragging Incident In Dehradun After Authorities Suspend Victim | Instagram

A disturbing video of a ragging incident from Dehradun Business College is doing the rounds on Internet. According to the reports, the students seen in the video below have been suspended by the college authorities, however the one who has been tortured in the video is also facing the consequences. The victim said that those involved in the raging incident were suspended by the Institute for a period of 30 days, he is claims that he has also been suspended by the authorities for 21 days.

In the video released by the victim, he is being made to sit on the ground near the bed and is being kicked by other students in a room. The young lad could be seen crying and following the order from the humiliaters.

As per the visuals shared, injury marks visible on the young man's back and thigh seems like he was hurt brutally.

In the video, the victim is claiming that a few days back, his ragging video was doing the rounds on social media sites. In the video shared by the Instagram user, none_of_ur_bznes writes, "These kind of monarch colleges keep on trying to suppress the weak. The college authorities, the so called “disciplinary committee” has crossed all boundaries by suspending the victim, Aditya Bosak, a student of B. Com 2nd year and his friends who are standing by him for 21 days from both college as well as the campus hostel on a 12 hour notice. Aditya coveyed that he couldn’t afford the tickets as he belongs from West Bengal, and that it won’t be possible to book tickets on such a short notice due to rush hour and flight availability issues. On this, they said that its your issue and not ours. Kindly share the video as much as you can, we won’t stay quiet anymore on such kind of matters.

देहरादून बिज़नेस स्कूल में एक छात्र की रैगिंग होती है,छात्र को पीटा जाता है और मामले को दबाने के लिए पीड़ित छात्र और उसे बचाने आये उसके दोस्तों को 21 दिन के लिए सस्पेंड कर दिया जाता है जबकि आरोपी लड़कों को 31 दिन के लिए… जिसके विरोध में देर रात खूब हंगामा हुआ pic.twitter.com/9UGvV6pu2M — Rohit Ranjan (@irohitr) September 20, 2023

To this a user comments, "UGC, UK Police, please look into this matter as soon as possible. I being a student of DBS can vouch for it that this institute does not deserve to be standing yet. The institute lacks management and the most importantly the right approach towards education and students. I’m well aware of the students side and request you to get all the students out of this institution safe and sound. Students I request you to please stand against such violence, make sure everyone is safe out there. Also try not to associate in actions that can be harmful in any sense. If you have an option to withdraw please do, I already did and I think it’s high time. Try not to keep your name associated with this institution."

A student spoke to the Free Press Journal

A student from the Doon Business School (DBS) spoke to the Free Press Journal. On the request of anonymity, a student informed the FPJ that the controversial incident is disturbing, and the college is not taking any strict against the perpetuators. Instead, they have suspended the student who was harassed.

Protest in the Varsity:

The students in the Doon Business College (DBS) have been protesting since the suspension came to the victim. Students vandalized college's property within the campus.

Boards and dustbins installed at many places were uprooted, a car parked in the campus was also overturned.

As per the reports Police reached the spot to control the situation, but the commotion continued even in the presence of cops.

Vikasnagar Police said that they are investigating the case. If complaint is received, an FIR will be registered.