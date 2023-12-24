Government to Expand 'One Nation, One Student ID' Initiative to Schools

'One Nation, One Student ID': Govt Introduces APAAR Unique Identification For Schoolchildren | Representational Pic

The government is poised to extend its "One Nation, One Student ID" initiative to schools, aligning with the vision outlined in the National Education Policy 2020, officials told HT.

This initiative involves issuing an Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) card to school students, featuring a unique 12-digit ID. Initially launched in higher education, the program has already issued APAAR IDs to over 22 million students.

The APAAR card, serving as an Aadhaar-verified ID, acts as a key to students' Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), a digital repository for academic credits. Additionally, it grants access to Digilocker, a digital platform for storing essential documents such as mark sheets and certificates. Ultimately, the APAAR ID is envisioned to be a lifelong identifier for students, covering the span from pre-primary to PhD.

Given that education falls under the jurisdiction of individual states, it's important to note that the adoption of initiatives under the NEP 2020 is not compulsory for states.

Anil Sahasrabuddhe, the chairperson of the National Educational Technology Forum, a division under the education ministry, told HT that discussions are underway with various state governments regarding the implementation of the "One Nation, One Student ID" initiative in schools.

According to Sahasrabuddhe, this initiative is anticipated to simplify processes for students, schools, and the entire education system. The unique 12-digit Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) card, issued under this initiative, will facilitate the tracking of students' academic progress from pre-primary education through higher education. This seamless continuity is especially beneficial for students whose parents are in transferable jobs.