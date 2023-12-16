 Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Create Women’s Fake IDs To Dupe People
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cyber Crooks Create Women’s Fake IDs To Dupe People

Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Create Women’s Fake IDs To Dupe People

According to cyber wing senior officials, the crooks target women who do not use their Facebook IDs and are less active on the platform.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Create Women’s Fake IDs To Dupe People | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lesser used social media platforms like Facebook are paving the way for cyber crooks to dupe people by creating fake IDs specially of women. The district cyber crime cell has registered 40 such cases in last two months, in which the crooks made fake IDs of women users, downloaded their photos from their profile and sought money from people present in their friends’ list, officials said.

According to cyber wing senior officials, the crooks target women who do not use their Facebook IDs and are less active on the platform. Due to this, fake ID created in their name does not come to their notice. The crooks who successfully create IDs in their name send message to friends mentioned on Facebook page to seek money for medical treatment of their kin and other pretexts. Cyber officials said such cases were rampant in villages in Bhopal district.

Once the complaint regarding fake IDs is reported to the cyber cell, the cell writes an email to Facebook to shut down the fake ID. The ID is then deactivated within two to three days. But police are unable to trace the accused who had created the ID, which helps crooks in giving cops the slip.

Last year, fake Facebook ID of Sachin Atulkar (former additional commissioner of police of Bhopal), EOW officials was created through which crooks used to demand money. The accused in Sachin Atulkar’s fake ID case was arrested from Satna as the fake ID was operational even after complaint made to Facebook.

Add privacy features: DCP

Deputy police commissioner Shrutkirti Somwanshi advised to lock Facebook ID, as the social media platform has ramped up its privacy features to prevent strangers from accessing target person’s photos. He added that people should not accept friend requests from unknown people.

Read Also
Bhopal: Change Of Guard Leaves Medicos In Lurch
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Anushruti Ends With Santoor Recital, Ghazals, Film Songs

Bhopal: Anushruti Ends With Santoor Recital, Ghazals, Film Songs

Bhopal: State Wins 8 Medals On Opening Day Of 34th Nat’l Canoe Sprint Championship

Bhopal: State Wins 8 Medals On Opening Day Of 34th Nat’l Canoe Sprint Championship

Civil Judge Exam: Won't Enforce Condition Of 3 Year Practice Or 70% Marks In LLB, Says MP HC To SC

Civil Judge Exam: Won't Enforce Condition Of 3 Year Practice Or 70% Marks In LLB, Says MP HC To SC

MP Weather: Temperature Dips Below 10°C In Several Cities

MP Weather: Temperature Dips Below 10°C In Several Cities

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch