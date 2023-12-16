 Bhopal: Change Of Guard Leaves Medicos In Lurch
Ex-CM had assured to withdraw medical rural service bond of Rs 10 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
Bhopal: Change Of Guard Leaves Medicos In Lurch | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The change of guard in the state following the recently-concluded assembly elections has left medical students high and dry as far as withdrawal of medical bonds—MBBS rural service bond and PG seat-leaving bond—is concerned.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured withdrawal of rural service bond of Rs 10 lakh, however, after the change of guard, the medicos are unsure about the fulfilment of the demand. Medical students said that they also will raise the issue before the new government.

As per the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) rules, after completing MBBS course it is mandatory for the doctors to serve in rural areas for at least one year.

The students, while taking admission in medical colleges have to fill a rural service bond worth Rs 10 lakh for the one-year compulsory medical practice in rural areas after completing their course. Upon failure to do this, the medicos have to deposit Rs 10 lakh in the government treasury.

MP Chikitsa Mahasangh president Dr Rakesh Malviya said, “We have two demands. First, the rural service bond should be abolished and another demand is to reduce the seat-leaving bond price.”

“Any student leaving the seat midway after taking admission in a medical college has to cough up Rs 30 lakh. Both the demands were raised before the ex-CM when he had visited Hamidia Hospital for inauguration of a new building. As these are genuine issues, the new government is expected to follow it up. Otherwise, we will raise the issues again.”

JUDA general secretary Dr Kuldip Gupta said, “PG seat-leaving bond is of Rs 30 lakh and rural serving bond is of Rs 10 lakh. The former CM had assured to withdraw the rural service bond, but so far nothing has been done in the matter. The new government has taken charge, so we will again raise the issue for medical bonds.”

