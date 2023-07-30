Gorakhpur: 18 Members Of Right Wing Student's Union Expelled By University For Violence On July 21

ABVP activists versus police | FPJ

In a major blow to the Right wing students' union, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP) of the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University, the varsity has expelled 18 students and banned six outsiders from entering the campus. The decision came after the students manhandled the Vice-Chancellor (VC) and other officials while protesting against fee-hike in the campus. The protest against fee-hike and other issues went violent on July 21.

The university's chief proctor Satyapal Singh on Sunday said that the decision was taken a day earlier following reports of the Dean of Students Welfare and a judicial inquiry that had been set up to look into the incident.

"The expelled students won't be able to give examinations and also they won't get entry in the campus and the hostels of the varsity," he said on Sunday.

On July 21, as the students protested on issues like fee-hike, irregular examination schedule, problems faced by research scholars and hostel allotment, Vice Chancellor Rajesh Singh and other officials came out of their office and tried to speak to the students. But the situation took an ugly turn with some students allegedly attacking the VC and the other officials and vandalising his office. A video clip of the incident was also shared on social media.

Gorakhpur police on July 22 lodged an FIR against 22 people in connection with the incident. It arrested eight accused for damaging public property at the VC office and beating DDU Gorakhpur University VC and teachers on July 21. The FIR was lodged on the written complaint of the proctor of the varsity Satyapal Singh. The arrested accused have secured bail.